17-year-old sentenced to 40-45 years in Grand Island killing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island teenager has been sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison for a homicide in 2019.
Seventeen-year-old Arek Friedricksen was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the death of Vincent Arrellano Jr.
Police say Arrellan, who was 32, was shot several times and died at a Grand Island hospital.
Friedricksen was 16 when he killed Arellano on April 24, 2019, but a judge rejected an attorney’s request to have him tried as a juvenile.
Prosecutors reduced a first- degree murder charge to second-degree murder and dropped a weapons charge when Friedricksen agreed in May to plead no contest.
