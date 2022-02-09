OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teen charged in the December shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Omaha will stand trial as an adult.

A judge on Tuesday ordered 16-year-old Christian Hernandez, of Omaha, to stand trial on first-degree murder and three firearms counts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a police detective at Hernandez’s arraignment Tuesday testified that several witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter in the Dec. 22 killing of Isabella Santiago.

Police have said Santiago was in the back of a car driven by her stepbrother when another car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them.

Santiago, who was hit, was driven to a nearby fire station, then taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.