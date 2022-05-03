AURORA, Neb. (KCAU) — A teen was shot in central Nebraska while hunting.

Authorities were notified that a 17-year-old male had been shot while hunting with friends on Sunday, according to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place in the southern part of the county.

At the time of the Monday release, the sheriff’s office stated that the boy was in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the shooting.