Nebraska teen asleep in bed grazed by bullet shot into house

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a 16-year-old girl asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet shot into her house.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when someone fired a gun at a home east of Seymour Smith Park.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the girl’s father told police she heard “what sounded like an explosion” as a bullet grazed the back of her leg.

Police say the family found damage from gunfire throughout the house. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the shooter.