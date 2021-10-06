Nebraska teen asleep in bed grazed by bullet shot into house

Nebraska News

by: , Omaha World-Harold

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a 16-year-old girl asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet shot into her house.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when someone fired a gun at a home east of Seymour Smith Park.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the girl’s father told police she heard “what sounded like an explosion” as a bullet grazed the back of her leg.

Police say the family found damage from gunfire throughout the house. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News