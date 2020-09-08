LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer two weeks ago in a Nebraska city was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder one day after the officer died.
The charges were upgraded against 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in the Aug. 26 shooting of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who died on Monday.
The teenager has already been charged with second-degree assault of a peace officer.
Herrera, a plainclothes officer, was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.
Authorities said they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death.
Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder