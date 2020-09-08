Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder

People stand out on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as Omaha police officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer two weeks ago in a Nebraska city was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder one day after the officer died.

The charges were upgraded against 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in the Aug. 26 shooting of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who died on Monday.

The teenager has already been charged with second-degree assault of a peace officer.

Herrera, a plainclothes officer, was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.

Authorities said they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death.

