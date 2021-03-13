T-shirt shoplifting suspect arrested in shooting of Omaha officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha police officer was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a man who was suspected of shoplifting T-shirts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 21-year-old Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. was booked into the Douglas County Jail early Saturday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Officials said Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was “stable and recovering” after being shot around 4 p.m. Friday in the JC Penney department store security office.