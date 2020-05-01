Sutton man arrested for sex trafficking, child abuse after investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A Sutton man was arrested Thursday following an extensive investigation into allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Linus Cloet, 58, of Sutton, was arrested in Clay County and charged with the sex trafficking of a minor, child abuse, three counts of pandering, and two counts of solicitation.
His Thursday morning arrest was the result of a multi-agency effort, including the Nebraska State Patrol and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Cloet was booked into the Clay County Jail.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or other allegations is
encouraged to call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C office at 308-385-6000.
