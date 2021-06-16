Suspects arrested in shooting deaths of 2 teenagers in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody after being arrested in a double homicide in Omaha. Police say 16- and 17-year-old males were arrested Tuesday in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

The 16-year-old was charged with six felonies, including first-degree murder. The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of being an accessory to a felony.

Police say the two were wanted in the June 3 killings of Jia’Quan Williams and Ja’Vondre’ McIntosh, who were both 17.

The two victims were shot June 3 in north Omaha.