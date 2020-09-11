Suspects arrested after striking cruisers in Lincoln pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) –Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested two people following a pursuit early Friday morning.
According to a release, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango for failure to maintain its lane north of downtown Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. The vehicle refused to stop and fled, with the trooper initiating a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the Durango drove on the wrong side of the road at times. Troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle, flattening the tires.
The suspect then swerved toward troopers’ cruisers on a few occasions, striking two of them. Troopers then performed a successful tactical vehicle intervention to bring the Durango to a stop. The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly caught by authorities.
The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes. Troopers found meth in the vehicle following the pursuit.
The driver, Thomas Mallory, 26, of Lincoln, was charged with the following:
- Willful reckless driving
- Flight to avoid arrest
- Third-degree assault
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Criminal mischief
- Numerous traffic violations.
The passenger, Amanda Ironcloud, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.
