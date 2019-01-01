Suspect shoots at Nebraska deputies, found hiding in creek

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) - A man was found shot in the arm in a central Nebraska creek after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with deputies.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop of Monday night north of Elba, Nebraska, according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The suspect, Luke Lefever, 30, of Broken Bow, Nebraska, reportedly then fired a handgun at the deputies.

During the exchange, Lefever was able to take a sheriff's office cruiser and fled going south. After spinning out, Lefever is said to have used a shotgun from the cruiser and exchanged gunfire again with the deputies. He then fled on foot from the scene.

The St. Paul Police Department, Scotia Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Howard County, Merrick County, Valley County, and Sherman County Sheriff’s Offices all arrived on scene and set up a perimeter. SWAT from the NSP were called in and began searching the area using a light armored vehicle. An NSP helicopter was also used to assist in the search.

Lefever was reported tracked to a creek bed. A K9 was used to help take him into custody with the shotgun found at the scene.

Lefever had a gunshot wound on his left forearm and showed signs of hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital in St. Paul for treatment and then flown to a Lincoln hospital.

The NSP is leading the investigation into the incident. Charges against Lefever are pending. He is in custody while at the hospital.

No officers were injured throughout the incident.

Elba Fire and Rescue and St. Paul Rescue also assisted in the incident.