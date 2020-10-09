Man arrested in southeast Nebraska after threatening family member with gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force have arrested the suspect involved in an incident in southeast Nebraska earlier this week.

According to a release, investigators located Richard Carr, 65, at his residence Thursday morning in Eagle, Nebraska. The residence had been the scene of a law enforcement operation Monday night, when Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that Carr had made threats with a gun against a family member.

The caller reported that Carr had traveled to his residence at 355 Highway 34 in Eagle at approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe that Carr left the home as the first officers were arriving on scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home Monday evening and located Carr’s cell phone and a handgun.

A warrant for Carr’s arrest was issued Tuesday. This morning, investigators with NSP and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that Carr had returned to his residence. Carr was arrested at 355 Highway 34 in Eagle without further incident.

Carr has been lodged in Cass County Jail on charges of making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

