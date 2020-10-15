Suspect of stolen vehicle dies following crash in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

According to a release, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) received information about a stolen semi-tractor that was traveling eastbound on Van Dorn, east of Lincoln. A trooper observed the vehicle traveling eastbound near 112th and Van Dorn. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, traveling at 80 miles per hour on the gravel road.

As the vehicle reached 148th street, it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the trailer of a semi-tractor, truck trailer. The trooper called for emergency medical personnel and arrived on scene immediately. The trooper then located the driver of the stolen semi-tractor, who was killed. The driver of the other semi-tractor was not injured.

NSP has requested that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident.

Latest Stories