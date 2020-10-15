Suspect of stolen vehicle dies following crash in Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

According to a release, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) received information about a stolen semi-tractor that was traveling eastbound on Van Dorn, east of Lincoln. A trooper observed the vehicle traveling eastbound near 112th and Van Dorn. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, traveling at 80 miles per hour on the gravel road.

As the vehicle reached 148th street, it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the trailer of a semi-tractor, truck trailer. The trooper called for emergency medical personnel and arrived on scene immediately. The trooper then located the driver of the stolen semi-tractor, who was killed. The driver of the other semi-tractor was not injured.

NSP has requested that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss