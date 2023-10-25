SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A suspect holding a gun was fatally shot by Nebraska deputies after a lengthy chase, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in Seward County. Names of the person killed and the deputies involved have not been released.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that deputies tried to stop a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 80, but the vehicle spun around, going east in the westbound lanes for a time before crossing into the eastbound lanes.

The release said deputies chased the vehicle for 7 miles. When the chase ended, deputies told both people in the vehicle to get out. The sheriff’s office said the passenger exited but the driver refused and deputies “saw a weapon in the driver’s hand.”

The suspect was shot and died at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s Special Investigations Team is investigating.