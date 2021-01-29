Suspect in Omaha man’s killing now linked to second death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a 37-year-old suspect in a man’s slaying is now linked to a second killing.

Autumn Acacia-Cortes was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Francisco Santiago, whose body was found Wednesday on the property of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s social hall.

Acacia-Cortes was already booked into the jail on Saturday in the killing 58-year-old Jose Martinez. His body was found Jan. 20 at Highland Tower.

Acacia-Cortes was being held without bail on first-degree murder and other charges in that death. Police did not say Friday what led them to connect the two men’s deaths.

