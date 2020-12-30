Suspect in Nebraska death killed by officers in Georgia

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Marshall’s Service says officers in Georgia shot and killed an 18-year-old suspect in a Nebraska homicide.
The Marshall’s Service in Omaha confirmed that Jaquan Haynes died Tuesday in a shooting in Atlanta while officers were trying to serve a murder warrant. Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
Haynes was wanted in the October death of 19-year-old Nomi Herrera. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Oct. 29. She died the next day.
A 15-year-old female was arrested as an accessory to murder on Nov. 16, and a warrant was issued for Haynes.
