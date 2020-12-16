Suspect in death of Lincoln police officer pleads not guilty

A Freedom Rider salutes the remains of police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera during the funeral in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died Sept. 7, 2020, nearly two weeks after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault warrant. Herrera is the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty since 1968, and the seventh in the city’s history. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing a Lincoln police investigator has pleaded not guilty.

Felipe Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera. He was shot at Vasquez’s Lincoln home on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 7.

Vazquez was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but he waived his appearance and entered the plea in writing. He faces six other charges, including several gun-related charges.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on Felipe Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.