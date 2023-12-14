SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri all agreed their offices need to work together regarding the future of the Missouri River.

The trio met in Omaha Thursday for a Missouri River summit, bringing together governors, U.S. representatives, Corps of Engineers, and other water experts. The discussion centered on water management and related issues, as well as steps to mitigate future events.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that this meeting was much different than when governors came together following flooding along the Missouri River in 2019. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen added that the focus has shifted to how states can be jointly proactive and stave off a water-related event before it becomes catastrophic.

Scenes like the one near Hamburg, Iowa could be found up and down the Missouri River in 2019. Damage from floodwaters in Iowa alone reached more than $1.6 Billion, according to Gov. Reynolds’ office.

Last March, Hamburg finished work on a $10 million levee project, raising the height of levee walls to offer added protection should another 100-year flood hit the area.

This past summer, Iowa established the Office of Levee Safety within the Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. Nearly 900 miles of levees across Iowa will be surveyed over the next 4-5 years, providing an information baseline regarding the condition of Iowa’s levees.

Here in Siouxland, the focus remains on the water shed “up stream.” During the 2019 flood, releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton topped 100,000 cubic feet per second. This year’s winter rate is set at just 13,000 cfs.