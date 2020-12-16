Suburb in Nebraska drops mask mandate 10 days after it began

Signs encourage the wearing of face masks Thursday, June 18, 2020, at a Sarpy County office in Papillion, Neb., where face covering is recommended but not mandatory. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has told local officials they would not receive any of the $100 million allotted to Nebraska in an economic rescue law if they require the public to wear masks in courthouses and other government buildings. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — One Omaha suburb dropped its mask mandate 10 days after it took effect after the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state declined.

Papillion officials linked their mandate to the level of virus hospitalizations when they approved it earlier this month and joined more than a dozen other Nebraska cities in requiring masks.

The Papillion mask rule was eliminated this week because COVID-19 cases accounted for less than 20% of the state’s hospital beds over the past 14 days.

That metric is similar to the standard Gov. Pete Ricketts uses to determine whether to tighten or relax social distancing restrictions in the state.