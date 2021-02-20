Study shows pandemic’s impact on Nebraska child care centers

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus has devastated many types of businesses, and a new study in Nebraska shows just how hard the pandemic has hit child care centers.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald cited a new legislative study that found 231 licensed child care providers in the state have closed permanently since the pandemic began.

Hundreds more shuttered temporarily, and more than half of operators say they will close permanently without further government financial assistance.

Nebraska ranks highest in the nation for households with children where both parents work.