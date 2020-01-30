Students, teachers rally at Nebraska’s capitol for school choice week

LINCOLN, Nebraska (AP) – Students and teachers from private schools have rallied at the Nebraska Capitol to recognize National School Choice Week, a campaign to promote alternatives to public schools.

The gathering on Wednesday drew hundreds of students, administrators and advocacy groups who want to promote private schools, charter schools, and homeschooling.

Nebraska public school teachers celebrated with their own “I love Public Schools Day.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who supports public school alternatives, proclaimed this week as National School Choice Week as part of the event.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley addressed the group at the Capitol.