Stranded drivers asked to stay in vehicles by NSP

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – With extreme cold in Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol is asking drivers who get stranded to stay in their vehicles and to call for help.

Authorities said that the vehicle is the best shelter from the elements, as well as the easiest thing for emergency personnel to spot. While in the vehicle, stranded drivers should call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

Drivers should also use well-traveled routes and let others know of their destination, route, and

estimated time of arrival. They say this information can assist in finding a stranded vehicle.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said they expect the cold temperatures to be dangerous for the week.

“It’s critical that motorists are prepared in the event they become stranded while traveling. That preparation includes knowing what you need to do and having the proper items with you to help.”

The advice comes after troopers responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents on the road, performing 179 motorist assists and responding to 31 crashes.

In addition to staying in the vehicle, the NSP recommends drivers keep a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle. Some basic items to include are: