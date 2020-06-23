State of Nebraska will decide outdoor plan for Lincoln bars, restaurants

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A number of bars and restaurants in Lincoln would be able to expand their outdoor areas under requests approved by the Lincoln City Council, but a final decision will be left to a state agency.

The council on Monday unanimously approved requests by Backswing Brewing, the Hub Cafe and five businesses in The Railyard entertainment district to offer more outdoor seating as they struggle to attract customers still concerned about gathering inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the request now goes to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Hobert Rupe, the commission’s executive director, said the agency probably would approve most requests but only for a limited period.