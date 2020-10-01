State troopers to wear pink patches during October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers will have the option to wear a pink patch in October to honor and support those fighting breast cancer.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort that involves law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including many in the state of Nebraska. This is the third year that NSP has participated in the project.

“The Pink Patch Project is a phenomenal way for law enforcement agencies to support a cause that has touched the lives of so many people,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “I’m proud to wear a pink patch to honor breast cancer fighters, including our own Barb Klinetobe, who we lost earlier this year after a career of 40 years as an NSP dispatcher.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP logo in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are also available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will go to benefit research and treatment of breast cancer.

