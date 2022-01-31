LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say a Lincoln trash truck caused more than $200,000 damage to a limestone wall at the Nebraska State Capitol.

The state filed a lawsuit last week against Uribe Refuse Services over the damage to the building that is a registered National Historic Landmark.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Erik Fern said in the lawsuit that a truck owned by Uribe rolled down a loading ramp and collided with the wall of the capitol on April 28, 2020.

Fern said the trash company was negligent because the driver didn’t maintain control of the truck and brake properly. Uribe hasn’t yet responded to the lawsuit.