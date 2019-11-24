State to release pheasants in 14 wildlife areas

FILE – This October 2005 file photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a young rooster pheasant in McLean County in North Dakota. Severe drought in North Dakota in 2017 continues to impact pheasant numbers in North Dakota, with this year’s summer population survey providing little good news for hunters. Pheasant production last year was at its lowest level in two decades, dramatically reducing the number of adult birds nesting earlier this year. (North Dakota Game and Fish Department via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is releasing rooster pheasants at 14 wildlife management areas in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The 14 areas are: Powder Creek (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County) and Rakes Creek (Cass County).

The pheasant season runs through Jan. 31. Permits, including the nonresident two-day hunt permit, may be purchased online.

Latest Stories