State mulls limits on visitors at 2 western Nebraska parks

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is considering limiting the number of visitors at Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala.

The commission says the high number of visitors in 2018 and 2019 stretched public safety, basic sanitation services, shower facilities, campgrounds and parking areas in both western Nebraska recreation areas.

Proposed actions would be subject to approval of the commission and would go into effect before Memorial Day.

A public open house to discuss the changes is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and Water Interpretive Center.

