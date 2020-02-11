State again forced to close highway in eastern Nebraska

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) – State officials were forced to again close a flooded stretch of rural highway in eastern Nebraska.
A 9-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point had been closed Friday because ice jams had backed up the nearby Elkhorn River, causing the flooding.
The Nebraska Transportation Department reopened the highway on Saturday. But more flooding caused it to be closed again Sunday afternoon to through traffic in both directions.
