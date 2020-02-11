State again forced to close highway in eastern Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) – State officials were forced to again close a flooded stretch of rural highway in eastern Nebraska.

A 9-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point had been closed Friday because ice jams had backed up the nearby Elkhorn River, causing the flooding.

The Nebraska Transportation Department reopened the highway on Saturday. But more flooding caused it to be closed again Sunday afternoon to through traffic in both directions.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.