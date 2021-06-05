Stanton County Sheriff’s Office gifted with $20,000 worth of defibrillators

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is now equipped with automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), thanks to a grant given to the state of Nebraska.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office was rewarded the defibrillators from the The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The gift was worth more than $20,000 and was paid in full with the only requirement that every operator be trained.

Nebraska received a $6.4 million grant from the Helmsley Trust, which helps put 2,500 AEDs in law enforcement vehicles across the state.

AEDs are portable devices used to diagnose and treat sudden cardiac arrest through defibrillation, which re-establishes an effective heart rhythm. The AEDs selected for distribution feature technology that reduces pauses during CPR and, therefore, improves blood circulation and odds of survival. These devices can use Wi-Fi to send near real-time information about a patient’s heart to emergency services, improving post-event evaluation and care.