STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The gun allegedly used that shot at a Woodland Park residence has been recovered, the sheriff said.

Two 14-year-old boys were charged with felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and criminal mischief over the weekend. The charges stem from a Saturday incident when authorities received multiple reports of shots fired. Authorities later learned that a residence had been hit about four times with gunfire. No one was injured.

On Monday, a judge ordered the two teens continued to be contained at the Madison Juvenile Detention Center after finding probable cause for their arrest to be sufficient, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

During the court hearing, one of the teens agreed to show where the gun was hidden. While in the custody of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was taken to Woodland Park. Authorities found a 9mm pistol under a truck in the yard of the other teen’s residence.

The sheriff’s office stated that authorities were given a false location for the gun Saturday.

Both teens’ next court appearance is scheduled for August 22.