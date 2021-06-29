‘Staffing emergency’ prompts longer shifts at 2 Nebraska prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Employees at two Nebraska prisons will have to work longer shifts and may be asked to clock in at a facility where they don’t normally work to compensate for staffing shortages.
Director Scott Frakes says he has declared a “staffing emergency” at the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic Evaluation Center, located next to each other in Lincoln.
Prison officials will implement 12-hour shifts for some employees, up from the usual 8.
Frakes says the move was driven largely by a slowdown in hiring, similar to what employers have faced with the tight labor market in Nebraska and nationally.