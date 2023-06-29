SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Residents in South Sioux City chimed in about the state’s broadband office expanding high-speed internet access in Nebraska.

About a dozen people heard from representatives about why it’s important to fix and update broadband in the state. The meeting was part of the broadband equity, access, and deployment, or bead program. The state received two federal grants for a digital equity plan and a statewide infrastructure plan. Officials say they want input from residents so it will help in developing plans to connect households and businesses to high-speed internet.

“There’s a good thing that they’re having these meetings so that they’re getting imput from people and seeing the need. First of all we know there’s a need but hopefully they have good methods to distribute that money,” said Pat Mcelroy, Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company general manager.

After the meeting attendees were asked to put stickers on what criteria they felt were the biggest issue for them. That information will be collected for further data.

The Nebraska broadband office has two public meetings remaining in Lincoln and Omaha.