SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Food truck operators in South Sioux City will soon have new guidelines to follow.

The growing popularity of food trucks in Siouxland has several local governments looking at new restrictions for operators. The new ordinance passed 8-0 by South Sioux City Council members requires trucks to be no closer than 75 feet to an existing brick and mortar restaurant.

City leaders say the new ordinance is good for everyone.

“It makes the entire event more friendly,” Mayor Rod Koch said. “It’s really hot outside, you can go get an ice pop or a snow cone, go get a hot dog. It just makes it a lot better than having to get in your car and drive five or ten minutes away and get your car and park it again. It just makes it [more convenient] and makes it easier for people to do business with us.”

Operator fees range from $25 to $500 annually.