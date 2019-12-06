South Carolina man arrested in northeast Nebraska following multiple pursuits

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A multi-agency effort led to the catch of a suspect in an auto theft investigation on Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said that Robert Wagle, 35, of Summerville, South Carolina, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the NSP, several law enforcement agencies in northeast Nebraska were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

Authorities say the stolen pickup had been spotted in the area multiple times on Thursday morning.

NSP said that around 1:45 p.m. they received a report that the truck on was Highway 15 south of Wayne.

Authorities say that multiple agencies pursued the vehicle, which made contact with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne Police Department vehicles.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that Wagle was able to flee south of Wayne.

NSP says that around 2 p.m. a trooper located the stolen truck on 575th Avenue, about five miles south of Wayne.

The trooper allegedly notified the NSP Aviation Support Division that tracked the vehicle from the air as it entered a minimum maintenance road.

The pickup became allegedly stuck near 851st Road and 575th Ave.

Authorities say that Wagle fled on foot and was located by an NSP K9 a short distance away from the vehicle.

Wagle was lodged into the Antelope County Jail.

The investigation involved the sheriff’s offices of Antelope, Madison, Stanton, and Wayne counties and the police departments from Neligh, Norfolk, and Wayne, and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

