Son of slain Nebraska officer training to join the police

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The son of a Lincoln police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year is training to become a police officer.

Carlos Herrera is on track to graduate from the police academy this spring and become a Lincoln police officer in June.

His father, Mario Herrera, died last September about two weeks after he was shot while serving a warrant in Lincoln.

Mario Herrera was the first Lincoln police officer killed on the job in more than 50 years.

Carlos Herrera said he grew up wanting to be a police officer, so he applied after leaving the U.S. Marine Corps.