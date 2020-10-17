Son accused of stabbing mother to death at Nebraska pharmacy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of stabbing his mother to death Friday outside a Nebraska pharmacy has been arrested.

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a report of a cutting found 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar in the area of the Kubat Pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Her 26-year-old son, Alan Terhaar Jr., was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.