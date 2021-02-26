Some Nebraska Medicaid expansion benefits put on hold

Pennsylvania Dr. Raymond Kraynak was indicted Thursday, December 21, 2017 on 19 counts, including charges regarding the deaths of five patients he had prescribed opioids to, according to the Department of Justice.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who qualify for Medicaid under the expansion measure approved by voters in 2018 won’t be getting vision, dental or over-the-counter medication benefits anytime soon.

State officials say their plans to offer those benefits starting April 1 have been put on hold after federal officials tasked with reviewing them raised concerns. Officials under Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts had planned to require that recipients meet “wellness and personal responsibility” goals to qualify for those benefits.

State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley told a legislative committee Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration objected to the plan and isn’t likely to approve it in time for the rollout.