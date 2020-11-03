Some GOP seats safer than others in Nebraska election

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican incumbent is running for reelection. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will almost certainly coast to a second term on Tuesday, thanks to the GOP’s dominance in Nebraska and a scandal-plagued Democratic nominee who refused to withdraw even after his own party disavowed him.

The same can’t be said of Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who faces a tough challenge from Democrat Kara Eastman in the 2nd Congressional District encompassing Omaha and its suburbs.

Bacon and Eastman are locked in a tight race and have saturated the airwaves with campaign ads attacking one another.

Voters will decide those races and others in an election that has already seen strong early turnout because of the pandemic and aggressive get-out-the-vote campaigns.

