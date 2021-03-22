Smaller 2020 State Fair ends with nearly $1.8 million profit

Jaba Horn 13, of Brady, Neb., runs to get on as many rides, at the Nebraska State Fair, before the early afternoon rain fall during the first day of the Nebraska State Fair at Fonner Park, Friday, Aug. 26, 2011 in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/The Lincoln Journal-Star, Brynn Anderson)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Despite being much smaller than normal because of the coronavirus, last year’s Nebraska State Fair ended with nearly $1.8 million profit.

That was an improvement of more than $1.5 million from the 2019 fair. An annual audit found the 2020 fair had revenue of $6.5 million, down nearly 37% from the previous year.

But because the fair had no carnival and paid entertainment, expenses were only $3.7 million, about $7 million less than 2019.

Auditors said with other factors considered, the fair had a net profit of about $1.8 million, compared to a nearly $1.5 million loss in 2019.