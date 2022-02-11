LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has made an emergency landing in a harvested cornfield in Nebraska after its engine went out.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Waverly Fire and Southeast crews responded to the crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday east of Lincoln.

KLKN-TV reported that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said there were two male passengers on the plane and both had minor injuries.

Scanner reports say the plane had to deploy its parachute.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate.