LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Thanksgiving travel got off to a slippery start in Nebraska.

State troopers say they responded to at least 15 crashes Tuesday that includes a car that flipped over on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

The state police posted the picture on Twitter saying there were only minor injuries after the crash.

Troopers are urging people to keep an eye out for slippery road conditions.