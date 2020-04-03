Sixth COVID-19 death confirmed in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The sixth Nebraska death related to COVID-19 was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Thursday.

The person was a Gage County resident in her 90s with underlying health conditions. She was also the county’s first case, health officials said.

“Every loss is sobering for all of us,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “COVID-19 is going to get worse before it gets better and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to fight this virus.”

Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick and Otoe Counties also recently reported first cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Below are COVID-19 numbers provided by the Nebraska DHHS.

