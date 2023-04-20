SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Nebraska Unicameral recently passed a bill that allows people in the state to carry concealed guns without a permit.

In Nebraska, current law requires a person to receive firearm training and get a permit before they are able to carry a concealed gun. Legislative Bill 77 would get rid of those requirements for future and current firearm owners. However, residents in the state will still need to pass a background check before acquiring a gun.

Chief Ed Mahon with the South Sioux City Police Department states that when you conceal carry a gun, it’s a lot of responsibility.

“I’ve talked to one person that was gonna carry a handgun when he went through the training and understood the ramifications of its use,” said Mahon, “He decided it was not right for him to carry a handgun. There are real concerns when you do have a handgun with you.”

Manager at Yards Shooting Range Tiffani Smith states that while she’s for constitutional carry, she’s worried many Nebraskans will forgo training.

“Are they gonna know what situation to use that gun in,” said Smith, “It’s not just something you pull out in public. You know you have to have the right situation that would call for you to use your firearm.”

The legislation heads to Governor Jim Pillen’s desk and he’s expected to sign the bill into law on Tuesday.

The measure will take effect 90 days after the 2023 legislative session ends.