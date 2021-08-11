Siouxlanders react to petition seeking $15 minimum wage in Nebraska

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska’s minimum wage has not changed since 2016, but a group is working to change that. A petition drive aims to raise the wage to $15 an hour in five years.

Raise the Wage Nebraska is trying to increase the minimum wage by $1 each year until 2026. Currently, Nebraska’s minimum wage is at $9 an hour. For comparison, South Dakota’s is $9.45 while Iowa’s is the same as the federal minimum wage, $7.25 an hour.

Some Siouxlanders voiced their support for the wage increase in Nebraska, including Ana Romero.

“Well, it will help a lot, not just in Nebraska but around the Siouxland area because we’re going to Sioux City, we’re going to North Sioux City, so that will be an impact for all the Siouxland area having a better minimum wage in Nebraska and hopefully Iowa and South Dakota can follow,” Romero said.

“I think I would like to see the minimum wage up but not that much, something in the middle because we live in a small town, I know everything is getting expensive, but let the people work,” said Cesar Delojna.

Delojna is the owner of La Isla Restaurant in South Sioux City. He said he pays his staff above the current minimum wage. He worries $15 dollars an hour would raise prices on many things, like groceries to tech products.

“I think it’s going to be more business for us but at the same time, it’s going to hurt us because everything is going to be more expensive,” Delojna said.

The petition to raise the minimum wage needs 87,000 signatures to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.