STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Stanton man was sentenced for his alleged actions during an arrest, leading to a felony assault charge.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Wagner-Munoz, 29, of Stanton was sentenced to six months of probation as well as 15 consecutive weekends in jail.

The sentencing was a result of felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and driving during suspension charges.

According to the release, Wagner-Munoz was arrested in December after he refused to cooperate when he was seen driving under a suspended license.

The release indicated that Wagner-Munoz bit a deputy on the wrist during the fight and was not able to be subdued until other officers arrived.

Debra Thomsen, 30, of Stanton was also present during the incident and was charged with obstructing a police officer.