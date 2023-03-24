LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Fourteen projects in Nebraska will be receiving a total of $10 million for economic recovery.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded the funds to help relieve negative economic impacts caused by the coronavirus public health emergency, according to a Thursday release. The funds came as part of the Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska, which uses American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The projects are meant to revitalize public spaces, create housing solutions, and help develop and retain a qualified workforce.

Some of the grant recipients include the city of Norfolk receiving $81,500 and $1.5 million for two projects, South Sioux City receiving $750,000, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska receiving $750,000, and the Salvation Army DBA The Salvation Army of Norfolk receiving $1 million.

The city of South Sioux City plans to use its funds to provide infrastructure in the new Missouri View Subdivision. Homes are already under construction there, offering two- and three-bedrooms and priced between $300,000 and $350,000

The full list of recipients is below.

Banisters Leadership Academy – $368,500

Center for Rural Affairs – $750,000

Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska DBA University of Nebraska at Kearney – $400,000

City of Norfolk – $81,500

South Sioux City – $750,000

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska – $750,000

United Way of South Central Nebraska Inc. – $750,000

City of Fairbury – $750,000

City of Fairbury – $1,000,000

City of Norfolk – $1,500,000

Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska DBA University of Nebraska at Kearney- $750,000

The Salvation Army DBA The Salvation Army of Norfolk – $1,000,000

Nebraska Enterprise Fund – $750,000

City of Beatrice – $400,000

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development received 30 applications requesting a total of more than $30 million.