LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland child who has been in the pediatric unit of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital received a customized surprise to celebrate her birthday on Monday.

Aubrey Morgan of Wausa was surprised with a custom Go Baby Go car for her third birthday, according to a release from the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

The release indicated that Morgan was able to cruise around the hallways of the pediatric unit during therapy on Monday. It was stated that her care team with Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals cheered her on.

“I’m happy to do these projects and seeing her smile is like an award for me,” said Assistant Research Director Arash Gonabadi, “It’s like giving her a new life. I worked hard on [the Go Baby Go car] for about a week to get it done by her birthday.”

Gonabadi helped to engineer the car and added a car seat and adapters to make it safe for Morgan to ride. The release indicated that it isn’t uncommon for Madonna’s Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering to make adaptive equipment to improve the quality of life for patients.

“She saw her car and it brought her so much joy knowing that she can control it and do something without me doing it for her,” said Morgan’s mom, Abbey Morgan, “We didn’t expect her to get this for her birthday. She just loves it so much and doesn’t want to get out of it. It’s so cool.”

The release stated that Morgan was involved in a serious car accident in November. The crash caused a spinal cord injury which brought her to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.