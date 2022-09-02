OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.

According to a release, at approximately 6:45 a.m. NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman that escaped from custody and stole a truck.

Officials said that a trooper located the pursuit and deployed stop sticks. The pursuit eventually entered Wayne County and NSP took over as the primary in the pursuit. The vehicle eventually drove into a cornfield southwest of Carroll, Nebraska. NSP did not enter the field.

As the woman attempted to drive out of the field, she hit a tree and stopped. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, authorities said.

Authorities said that they eventually found the driver, identified as Samantha Fredericksen, 31, of Sioux City, after what they described to have been a short search. Officials said that she was taken into custody without further incident.

Frederickson was transported to the Cedar County Jail. Her charges are still pending.