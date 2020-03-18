Shots fired in Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police said shots were fired inside an Omaha grocery store Tuesday, but there were no shooting victims and a suspect is in custody.

Police and medics were called to the Hy-Vee store on the city’s southwest side just after 6:30 p.m. Officials said an off-duty officer and a customer grabbed him and subdued him after a short scuffle for the gun.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A woman also suffered minor injuries while fleeing the scene, he said.

Latest Stories