Sheriff’s office: Two Nebraskans drowned in crash into canal

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska sheriff’s office says two people drowned last week when the pickup truck they were in rolled into a water-filled canal.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that the crash happened Thursday afternoon when the truck lost control on a rural road and went into the Tri-County Canal near Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says by the time first responders arrived, workers with the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District had already jumped into the water and pulled out 74-year-old Alex Sanchez, of North Platte, who died at the scene.

A county dive team later recovered the body of 52-year-old Kimberly McCarter, of Papillion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News