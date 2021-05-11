Sheriff’s captain turns in badge, plans move to pulpit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Department captain is moving out of the squad car and, eventually, into the pulpit.

WOWT-TV reports that Matt Martin is retiring next week and plans to start his studies at a Lutheran seminary in St. Louis in August.

After two years of study, he hopes for a call to a Missouri Synod church in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa.

At Martin’s home church in Logan, Iowa, Pastor Dan Steeb believes Martin has the makings of a good pastor, thanks in large part to his law enforcement experiences.

